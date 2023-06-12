Obituary - Mr. William Duncan “Billy” Hattrich Jr.

Mr. William Duncan “Billy” Hattrich Jr., 74, passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on June 8, 2023.

Billy was born to the late Ethelwyn Reddick and William Hattrich Sr. on December 27, 1948.

He lived in Savannah, Ga., but in 1958, he moved to Newington.

He graduated from Screven County High School and then joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served for five years.

Upon his honorable discharge from serving his country, he joined the Air National Guard and he became a truck driver for All Points Transport until his retirement.

When Billy wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Jennifer Hattrich Yearta, and a brother, Hugh D. "Huey" Hattrich, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy M. Hattrich of Sylvania, Ga.; a daughter, Angela Glisson of Sylvania; brothers, Robert U. “Bobby” Hattrich, Darryl Hattrich and Barry Hattrich, all of Newington, Ga.; a sister, Marla Woodward of Stokey Bluff, S.C. He is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Cole Fluet, Shane Cail, Duane Hattrich, Robert Prigden, Morris Pridgen Jr. and Jeff Woodward.

Honorary pallbearers will be employees of All Points Transportation.

The graveside service was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the North Newington Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family accepted friends one hour prior to the graveside service.

The Rev. Slade Speir and Robert Hattrich officiated.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Billy to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD, 21741; or to North Newington Baptist Church, P.O. Box 236, Newington, GA, 30446.

You may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 13, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.