Obituary - Mr. William “Billy” Milton

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. William “Billy” Milton, age 77, died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah.

Billy was born December 5, 1945, in Pulaski to the late William Grady Milton and Mammie Lester Milton.

He married Brenda Parker in 1965.

Billy owned and operated Billy’s Import Service in Statesboro for over 50 years.

Billy was a mentor for all of his family and friends. He touched the lives of many people throughout his life.

He loved racing cars, skiing, camping and spending time outdoors with his family.

Billy was a member and deacon of Clito Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Krissi Deloach; a brother, Robert Milton; and a sister, June Croom.

Billy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda F. Milton; a son and daughter-in-law, Ashley (Pam) Milton; a daughter and son-in-law, Tami (Joe) Williams; grandchildren, Zackary Parrish (Hannah Medlock) and Paige Cason; as well a great-grandchild, Brooklyn Parrish.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, June 20, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Zackary Parrish, Wayne Parker, Chris Woods, Bobby Brown, Mike Marrotte, Gene Green and David Heape.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Clito Baptist Church Building Fund, 10062 Clito Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 17, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



