Obituary - Mr. Wade M. Price

Mr. Wade M. Price, age 79, passed away on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.Wade was born on January 28th, 1941, in Lyons, Ga., to Mr. Saffold Hines Price and Evelyn Tapley Price.He was a 1960 graduate of Statesboro High School and soon after enlisted in the United States Army. Working for the Army's National Security Agency, he was stationed in Turkey, Baltimore, Philippines and Ft. Hood, Texas, before serving 12 months in Vietnam.Following Vietnam, he worked as a recruiter and career counselor for the Army in Okinawa, Japan, for 2.5 years and later at Ft. Stewart before retiring in 1980.Wade also assisted in establishing the Clito Fire Department and was a member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church and Frank Williams Sunday School Class.He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jo Hughes.He is survived by his wife, Pat Price of Statesboro; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Glenn Deal of Statesboro, Belinda Ann and John Johnson of Gray, Ga.; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert Daryl and Harriett Price of Statesboro; his seven grandchildren, Charlie (Josh) McCook, Sidney (Doug) Collins, Brandon Swanson, Hunter Wade Swanson, Alex (Julia) Price, Ashley (Mike) Davis and Amber Price; three great-grandchildren, Thea Price, Beckham Collins and Adam McCook; three brothers, Franklin Price, Larry Price and Hershel Price; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family gives special thanks to Linda Harden for her wonderful care over the last two years, Dr. Dalsania and his staff, Angie Dyches at the local VA clinic and all of the doctors, nurses and staff at East Georgia Regional Medical Center CCU.The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Elder Randy Waters officiating and the Rev. Will Griffith at the graveside.All social distancing guidelines and recommendations related to COVID-19 will be observed.Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Alex Price, Josh McCook, Brandon Swanson, Hunter Wade Swanson, Doug Collins and Christopher Stringer.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Frank Williams Sunday School Class.




