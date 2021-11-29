Obituary - Mr. Talmadge Sanders Callaway

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Talmadge Sanders Callaway, age 89, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Greensboro, Ga., native was a 1950 graduate of Greensboro High School. Mr. Callaway attended the University of Georgia before enlisting in the United States Navy and serving during the Korean War.Following his service in the U.S. Navy, he returned and graduated from Presbyterian College with a business degree.Mr. Callaway moved to Statesboro and was the manager and operator of the Sears Catalog Store for 32 years.He was a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro and was instrumental in the establishment of the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair. Mr. Tal was also a past member of the Rotary Club of Statesboro.He was also a longtime member and Sunday school teacher for over 14 years at the First Presbyterian Church of Statesboro.Mr. Tal enjoyed playing golf, football, his family and friends and was a founding member of the 10:30 Coffee Club.He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sanders Callaway and Frances Wilson Callaway; three brothers, John Callaway, Billy Callaway and Francis Callaway.Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Josephine Starr Callaway of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Starr and Randy Anderson of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Sanders Callaway and Dana Callaway of Augusta, Ga.; four grandchildren, Callaway “Callie” Anderson (Judd) Skinner of Statesboro, Brittany Anderson (Austin) Breiner of Athens, Ga.; Patty Anne Callaway and Wesley Sanders Callaway, both of Augusta; three great-grandchildren, Blakely Breiner, Savannah Breiner and Anderson Skinner; and his beloved dog, Mr. P. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A visitation will be held on Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Terry officiating. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Sandy Callaway, Lamar Callaway, John Rhodes Callaway, John Callaway, Frank Callaway, Reid Callaway, Darron Burnette and Chad Wiggins.Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the 10:30 Coffee Club.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P. O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Services are streamed using Facebook Live through a private group. Only members of the group will be able to view the service. In order to view the service, log into Facebook on your phone or computer and join the group “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.If you have any questions, please contact the funeral home at (912) 764-7725.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 30, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



