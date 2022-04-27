Obituary - Mr. Robert Gay Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Robert Gay Jr., age 60, passed into rest Monday, April 25, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.He was a Bulloch County native and received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System.At an early age, he became a member of the Gordon Grove Baptist Church.Mr. Gay worked as a welder and was a former employee of Hill’s Machine Shop and Taylor Machine Shop.He leaves to cherish his memories: his daughters, Debbie Lester and Patricia Lester, both of Statesboro, Ga.; his mother, Elizabeth Gay, Statesboro, Ga.; a sister, Mae (Leroy) Mobley, Statesboro, Ga.; aunts, Mae Dale Ford and Carolyn Dubois, both of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Marie Wilkerson, Statesboro, Ga.; several uncles, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mr. Gay will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for Mr. Robert Gay Jr. will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Ben Samuel Memorial Chapel of Hill’s Mortuary with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating. Burial will be in the Eastside Cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, April 28, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



