Obituary - Mr. R. Gary Barnes

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. R. Gary Barnes of Brooklet, Ga., died October 15, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro surrounded by family. He was a beloved husband, father, family member and friend.

Gary was born on June 4, 1943, in Statesboro to the late Pierce and Mildred Barnes. He was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County.

He graduated from Portal High School in 1961.

He went to work for Rockwell on September 11, 1961. Though the company changed names and owners several times, (Rockwell, Brooks Instrument, Rosemount, Fisher Rosemount Petroleum and finally Brodie International) Gary never left. He spent his whole 54-year career working for this company before retiring as one of the owners of Brodie International.

He was a well-respected authority on positive displacement flow measurement with many published papers.

Gary's other career and greatest joy was as a musician. He played rhythm guitar and was a lead singer. In 1957, Gary became part of the first Rock and Roll Band in Statesboro, "The Cyclones." He never looked back. He had a working band for over 30 years.

Even after retiring the working band, Gary continued to play with various show groups, including the Statesboro Blues.

He truly had a legendary career that helped shape the musical scene in the area for decades.

Gary is survived by his wife of 30 years, Julie Barnes of Brooklet, Georgia; his son, Robby Barnes of Florence, Kentucky; and several cousins.

The visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral will be on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Jason Mallard officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Jackie Skinner, Jimmy Spires, Graham Byrd, Mike Crews, John Brown, Wayne Best, Clark Hodges and Randy Chester.

Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Kingery, Alan Wade Best, Johnny Minnick, Ray Miller and Arthur Collins.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you remember Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459, in Gary's name. They made his last days comfortable and peaceful.

Statesboro Herald, October 18, 2023

