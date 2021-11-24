Obituary - Mr. Otha Lenton Smith Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Otha Lenton Smith Jr., age 72, passed into rest Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Otha and Mamie Lou Smith.He received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County.In 1967, he relocated to Neptune, N.J., where he retired from Vet’s Taxi Cab Service.He leaves to cherish his memories: his siblings, Roy (Judy) Smith, Statesboro, Ga.; Geneva Smith, Asbury Park, N.J.; Lamar (Mildred) Smith, Portal, Ga.; Clinton Smith, Lena Faye (Woodrow) Burns, Earl (Latrease) Smith, Randolph (Judy) Smith, Annette Dekle and Darlene Johnson, all of Statesboro, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mr. Smith will be held Friday, November 26, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for Mr. Otha L. Smith will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, November 24, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



