Obituary - Mr. Luther “Brother” Tremble Jr.

Mr. Luther “Brother” Tremble Jr., age 83, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at his residence with his wife and family by his side, under the professional care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

He was a Bulloch County native. He moved to Detroit, Mich., at the age of 16, where he spent the majority of his life.

He retired from the City of Detroit Department of Transportation in Detroit, Mich.

He returned to Statesboro, Ga., in 2001.

He was a member of the Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, where he sang in the choir with the Sons of Allen. He served on the Trustee and Steward boards.

He was employed with Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home until his health failed.

Luther enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and he never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean Tremble, Statesboro, Ga.; children, Regina (Howard) Lee, Detroit, Mich.; Anthony Tremble, Statesboro, Ga.; Randy Tremble, Pleshetta Brewer, Detroit, Mich.; and Ayanna Wheeler, Oklahoma City, Okla.; sisters, Ethel Tillman, Janie Tremble, Juanita Meriweather, Statesboro, Ga.; brother, Earl Tremble, Statesboro, Ga.; stepchildren, Vincent (Kimberly) Moore, Leonard Moore and Cedric Moore; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, 10728 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461 with the Rev. Earl Perkins as eulogist.

Luther will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, April 20, 2023

