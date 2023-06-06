Obituary - Mr. Kelly Shumpert Berry

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Kelly Shumpert Berry, age 50, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Kelly was born in Florence, S.C., and raised in Latta, S.C.

He was a 1989 graduate of Latta High School. He later received his Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) from Coastal Carolina University.

During his time at Coastal Carolina, Kelly was employed with the Gatlin Brothers Theatre in Myrtle Beach, which later became All American Theatre, as a technical director until 1999.

Kelly taught at William and Mary for a semester until August of 2000, when he moved to Hawaii, where he attended University of Hawaii. He also graduated and received his master in Fine Arts from the University of Hawaii.

In 2003, he moved to Statesboro, Ga.. and began his career with Georgia Southern University as a professor of theatre, and was the director of theatre at the time of his death.

Kelly was active in many organizations, including the Averitt Center for the Arts, where he served in many capacities and offices. He had served as the president for the past two years.

He was a member of the Bulloch County Historical Society.

Kelly was involved with many organizations and theatres along the East Coast and Hawaii, where he was part of the O’HIA family in Hawaii.

Kelly’s many students touched his life and he did theirs as well.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Frances Shumpert Berry; and his aunt and uncle, Eula and Bob Berry.

Surviving are his wife, Holly Keistler-Pate Berry of Statesboro; a daughter, Skylar Brianna Berry of Statesboro; his father, James Strom Berry Sr. of Latta, S.C.; a brother and sister-in-law, James Strom Berry Jr. and Shannon, and their children, Kaitlyn and Logan. all of Lexington, S.C.; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert James Pate and Carole Elizabeth Keistler-Pate of Georgetown, S.C.; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John Hampton Hendrick (Kerri) of Charleston, S.C.; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Angela and Mark Chandler of Pawley’s Island, S.C.; and Meredith and Scott Bottar of Columbia, S.C.; his special extended family, Sue and Dennis Ashley of Honea Path, S.C.; his dear friend, Dan Gelbman of Miami, Fla.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins, including his special cousin, Lenore Musick, and her husband, Wren, and their children of Atlanta.

A celebration service of Kelly’s life will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home at 11 a.m.

The family will receive visitors following the service.

Following the service, a casual reception will be held by the family at 803 Breckenridge Court, Statesboro, GA 30461.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, June 6, 2023

