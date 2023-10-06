Obituary - Mr. Jerry Donald McGuire

Mr. Jerry Donald McGuire passed away on October 5, 2023, at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, Ga., after an extended illness.

He was a native of Amarillo, Texas. His parents were Noble and Dovie McGuire of Dalton, Georgia. His grandparents were Oscar (Sarah) McGuire and Walter (Pearl) Smith.

Jerry grew up in Dalton and attended the University of Georgia. He later graduated from Georgia Southern University.

He was a United States Army Vietnam veteran and was a member of the American Legion.

Jerry was also a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church in LaFayette, Georgia.

He spent many years as a paramedic in the Augusta area. The second half of his career was in the area of mental health services.

He retired from Highland Rivers Community Services of Dalton in 2009.

After retirement, Jerry continued to travel throughout all 50 states. He especially enjoyed the western states, drove the Alaska Highway and made a bus trip to the Arctic Circle in 2014.

Time spent with his grandchildren was very special to him, and he always enjoyed their summer visits to LaFayette.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sara Jo; children, Donna and John (Kittie) McGuire, all of Sylvania; grandchildren, Megan (Brad) Bouchillion of Coconut Creek, Fla.; Justin (Melanie) McGuire of Pooler, Ga.; and Alyssa (Aaton) Wygant of Beaufort, S.C.; great-grandsons, Eli and Wyatt Bouchillon of Coconut Creek, Fla.; brother, Dennis McGuire of Dalton; brothers-in-law, Bill Lane of Sylvania and Larry (Martha) Lane of Pembroke; uncle, Oscar (Katie) McGuire; and an aunt, Faye Hollis of Roberta, Ga. He is also survived by a niece and several nephews.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating.

The family will receive friends for 30 minutes prior to the service.

A committal with full military honors will take place at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity Baptist Church at 1172 Nevils Denmark Road, Pembroke, Georgia 31321.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 7, 2023

