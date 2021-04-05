Obituary - Mr. James Troy Mallard

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. James Troy Mallard, age 81, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1958 graduate of Marvin Pittman Laboratory School.Troy worked with the United States Postal Service for eight years and later with the Bulloch County Correctional Institute for 20 years as a prison guard.He attended Nevils Creek Primitive Baptist Church and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, Denver and Edna Beasley Mallard; his wife, Mary Lou Finch Mallard; his son, Ricky Mallard; and a sister, Shirley Shaw.Surviving are two sisters and a brother-in-law, Peggy Skinner and Merle and Billy Phillips, all of Statesboro. Several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix and Licentiate Jason Mallard officiating. Interment will be in Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Stacy Phillips, Billy Phillips, Wayne Skinner, Tony Skinner, Clint Finch and Jake Beasley.Honorary pallbearer will be Tump Hendrix.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Jeru Minick, 2953 Mallard Pond Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 6, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



