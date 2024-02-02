Obituary - Mr. James L. “Jimmy” Coleman

Mr. James L. “Jimmy” Coleman, age 82, passed away on Tuesday evening, January 30, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.

Born in Nunez, Ga., he was the youngest of four children born to the late Astor Coleman and Inez Collins Coleman.

He grew up in Kite, where he attended school.

As a young child, he established a deep-rooted work ethic as he sold boiled peanuts at a roadside stand in Metter at the age of 8. A few years later, he was running a fish market in Swainsboro.

Mr. Coleman served in the United States Navy from 1959–1964 before launching a long career with the Norfolk Southern Railway. In 1966, he joined the Southern Railway, which would be acquired later by Norfolk Southern.

Mr. Jimmy lived in Savannah, Macon, Augusta, Statesboro and Metter during his railway career.

He became a recognized and respected fixture along this central Georgia corridor as the longtime engineer of Norfolk Southern.

He retired from rail travel in 2000.

Mr. Coleman possessed a love for travel and after retiring, he began delivering commercial vehicles, i.e., semi tractors, school buses, Ryder trucks and RVs, to various locales around the nation.

In the most recent years, he settled in Rogersville, Tenn., and undertook the renovation of a mountain cabin.

Upon realizing the need for medical care, he returned to Statesboro to be near his family.

Mr. Coleman loved tinkering with vehicles, traveling, fishing and remaining active.

He had always been of the Pentecostal faith and most recently attended the Anchor Worship Center in Metter.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a special uncle and aunt, Richard Wadus Coleman and Alma Collins, who raised him; a brother, David Frank Coleman; a sister, Geraldine Coleman Down; and a grandchild, Joshua Coleman.

Mr. Coleman leaves behind: children, Jim L. Coleman (Tammie), Statesboro, Ga.; Jesse Coleman, Portal, Ga.; Amanda “Mandy” Wilson (Timothy), Metter, Ga.; Melony Davis (Vince), Portal, Ga.; John J. Nesmith (Terry), South Carolina; former wife, Gay Coleman; grandchildren, Tamara Coleman, James Garett Coleman; and a special great-granddaughter, Piper Coleman; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024, in the Williams Chapel of Sammons Funeral Home with Pastor Jesse Goodman and Elder Dave Stone officiating. Mr. Coleman will be laid to rest beside his mother in the Hutcheson Cemetery.

His family will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 11 o’clock a.m. until the hour of service.

Statesboro Herald, February 3, 2024

