Obituary - Mr. James “Frankie” Tankersley

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. James "Frankie" Tankersley, age 70, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.Frankie was born on September 7, 1950, to William and Norene (Kicklighter) Tankersley.After losing his mother at an early tender age, Virginia (Walker) Tankersley and his father raised him in a loving and growing family.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Ga., was a graduate of Portal High School.Mr. Tankersley was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Germany. He was the owner and operator of Tankersley Heavy Equipment.He spent most of his time working, but also loved to hunt and fish.He was preceded in death by his father, William; mother, Norene; a granddaughter, Kassilina Schroeder; a brother, Jerral "Kenny" Tankersely; a sister, Connie Arrowood; and a nephew, Travis Tankersley.Surviving is his wife of 18 years, Judy Marsh Tankersley; his daughter, Melinda (David) Robinson of Pocatello, Idaho; son, Paul (Mary) Tankersley of Portal, Ga.; son, Kerry (Brad Au) Tankersley of Chattanooga, Tenn.; stepson, Joey Boyett; stepson, Chris Boyett; and stepdaughter, Julie Miller; four grandchildren, Talen Tankersley, Raven Tankersley, Norena Perez and Portia "Frankie" Perez; nine step grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, Shane Mittelstedt, Payliegh Schroeder, Brailyn Schroeder; and two step great-grandchildren; his mother, Virginia Tankersley; two sisters, Joyce (Leon) Parrish of Savannah and Vinita (Larry) Turner of Statesboro; a brother, Stephen (Lori) Tankersley of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 29, 2020




