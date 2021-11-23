Obituary - Mr. James Curtis Deal

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. James Curtis Deal, age 82, died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The Bulloch County native was born April 7, 1939, to David Wallace Deal and Minnie Dell Motes Deal.Curtis was a 1957 graduate of Marvin Pittman High School. In 1958, he started Westside Grocery, in which he owned and operated until his death. He was also a lifelong farmer.Curtis was a member of Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Caroline Heath Deal.Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Kerry Hodges of Sylvania; a son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Joann Deal of Metter; four grandchildren, Hillary, and husband, James Dixon, of Sylvania; Matt Hodges of Sylvania, Tyler Deal of Metter and Christan Deal of Metter; two great-grandchildren, Ethan Dixon and Jase Dixon, both of Sylvania; and his special friend and caregiver, Tonza Varner.The family will receive visitors on Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church with Elder John Scott officiating.The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.Interment will be in the church cemetery.Pallbearers will be Tyler Deal, Matt Hodges, James Dixon, Logan Espinoza, Jack Williams, Glenn Nessmith, Billy Nessmith and Michael Smith.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 210 Jonathan Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 23, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



