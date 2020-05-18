Obituary - Mr. Henry Jasper Akins II

Mr. Henry Jasper Akins II, age 88, passed away on Thursday evening, May 14, 2020, at Memorial Health Hospital in Savannah, Ga. Mr. Akins was born in Register, Ga., on January 8, 1932, to the late Mr. Henry E. Akins and Mrs. Eva Lee Moore Akins. He was a graduate of Register High School and also the University of Georgia.

Mr. Akins proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He served in the Army’s security agency, stationed in Okinawa, intercepting messages using Morse code. Following his service, he operated a radio station in McRae, Ga., before moving to Atlanta, where he was a graphic designer for several years and later a florist. He owned Dunwoody House of Flowers until his retirement and move back to Bulloch County.

Mr. Akins loved his church, Register Baptist Church, and served as chairman of the deacons, as well as enjoyed singing in the choir. He was a Renaissance man; he enjoyed art, history, genealogy, and his volunteer work at the Botanical Gardens in Statesboro.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his brother, Edwin P. Akins; and his sister, Eva Linda Akins Suddeth.

He is survived by his two sisters, Cynthia A. Wycherley and her husband, Alan; and Sandra A. Ellwood; his three children, Lea Andra Akins of Register; Henry Thomas Akins and his wife, Mirta, of Tucker, Ga.; and Tal Akins and his wife, Melisa, of Register; his grandchildren, Nicholas Akins; Cody Akins; Dylan Akins; Asa Aaron Akins and his, wife, Erica; Jada Alison Akins Lee and her husband, Casey; Elijah Maury Akins; Jessica Turner Ellrod and her husband, Chris; and Sara Turner Rushing and her husband, Adam; his great-grandchildren, Lake Emery Lee, Brent Rushing, Leighton Rushing and Easton Ellrod; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and burial will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Jim Correll officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions in his name be made to Register Baptist Church, P.O. Box 47, Register, GA 30452.

