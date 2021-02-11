Obituary - Mr. Harvey V. Newkirt

Mr. Harvey V. Newkirt, age 83, of Detroit, Michigan, passed away peacefully on February 02, 2021, at Oakland Haven Inc. Assisted Living Community.He was an Emmanuel County/Garfield, Ga., native, but resided in Detroit, Mich., for many years. He was a retired employee of the General Motor Corporation after 30 years of dedicated service.He was a member of the Bernette Baptist Church of Detroit, Mich., under the leadership of Pastor James Allen Caldwell.He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Betty Jean Hector Newkirt.He is survived by his sons, Vincent Newkirt of Las Vegas, Nevada; Marvin (Loretta) Newkirt of Fayetteville, N.C.; and Richard Morton; his sisters, Bertha M. Callaway of Ellenwood, Ga.; Roberta Graham of Dayton, Ohio; Evelyn (David) Headings of Battle Creek, Mich.; and Marchia (Ras) Sartor of Litchfield, Ariz.; his brothers, the Rev. John C. (Ida) Newkirt Sr. of Garfield, Ga.; Willie R. Newkirt of Decatur, Ga.; and William J. Newkirt of Snellville, Ga.; and a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Thursday, February 11th, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 12th, in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home with words of comfort from William Newkirt. Interment will be in Parrish Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Twin City, GA.Due to the spread of COVID-19, only 50 people are allowed at the services and we are requiring that everyone please wear a mask. Services will be live-streamed on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/craigrtremblefuneralhome.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mr. Harvey V. Newkirt, please visit our floral store.Statesboro Herald, February 10, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



