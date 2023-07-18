Obituary - Mr. George Mitchell “Mickey” Holloway

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. George Mitchell “Mickey” Holloway, age 68, passed away July 17, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Mickey was born in Statesboro on July 22, 1954.

He received his GED and worked with Cromley Farms for over 40 years.

He enjoyed taking rides on dirt roads and gardening in his early years. He enjoyed his morning coffee and fried chicken.

Mickey proudly donated thousands of dollars to the Georgia HOPE Scholarship from the Georgia Lottery and his scratch off tickets.

Mickey was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mildred Holloway of Statesboro; his sisters, Mary Ann Hollingsworth of Statesboro and Glenda Coursey of Statesboro; and a brother, David Holloway of Portal.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Teresa Holloway; his children, Jamey Holloway of Statesboro, Keith (Stacey) Holloway of Statesboro, Kim Taylor (Brian Peeples) of Kingsland and Justin Brett Holloway of Statesboro. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Paisley of Metter, Nora Holloway, Brianna, Ethan and Madyson Holloway of Statesboro, Colby and Lakely Taylor of Kingsland and Lee Peeples of Kingsland; a great-granddaughter, Novalyn Kelly; a sister, Sheryl (Wayne) Swint of Stilson; a brother, Claude Holloway Jr. of Statesboro and Jerry (Alice) Holloway of Brunswick; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Holloway of Portal; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive visitors from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Thursday, July 20, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson with Pastor Patrick McElveen officiating. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Brian Barber, Danny Covington, Kenneth Knight, Ethan Holloway, Lee Peeple, and Thomas Holloway.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, July 19, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.