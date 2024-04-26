Obituary - Mr. Frank Lee Smith

Mr. Frank Lee Smith, age 76, died on Thursday, April 25th, 2024, at Camillia Health and Rehab in Claxton, Ga.

Frank was born on November 13th, 1947, to the late Arthur Smith and Minnie Brown Smith and grew up in Lyons, Ga., and Collins, Ga.

Frank worked for 48 years as a truck driver and five years as a police officer with the City of Portal.

He was a member of the Rusty Relics Tractor Club and loved classic cars.

He was known by many as a cowboy, was a licensed minister and former deacon. He was currently a member of Believers Church in Statesboro and loved making people laugh.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents as well as his 12 siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Eileen Sconyers Smith of Statesboro; his children, Brian Smith (Stasia) of Portal, Ga.; Layla Sconyers Crawford (Jim) of Adel, Ga.; and Joe Sconyers (Katie) of Statesboro; his grandchildren, Branton Wyatt Smith, Brennen Brock Smith, Addison Sconyers and Elizabeth Sconyers; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastors Scott Moore, Mike Oglesby and Jessie Goodman officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Chris Mock, Walter Deal, Jamal Johnson, Trevin Goodman, Ray Horton and Harrison Sutton.

Honorary pallbearers will be law enforcement officers and current and retired truck drivers.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/ or to Believers Church of Statesboro Building Fund, 6495 Harville oa, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 27, 2024

