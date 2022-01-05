Obituary - Mr. Darryl Hendrix

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Darryl Hendrix, age 59, passed into rest Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the Pleasantview Nursing Home.The Bulloch County native received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a self-employed maintenance technician.He is preceded in death by a sister, Diane Hendrix.He leaves to cherish his memories: his children, Joseph D. (Jomicia) Hendrix, Canton, Ga.; and Monica Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; his parents, Joseph and Louise Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; a sister and brother-in-law, Sharmane (Herman) Lee, Statesboro, Ga.; a brother and sister-in-law, Homer (Kasandra) Hendrix, Sylvania, Ga.; his grandchildren, Alicia, Calyse, Darreion, Paityn, Legend, Jaeden and Greyson; a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mr. Hendrix will be held Thursday evening, January 6, 2022, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The graveside service and burial for Mr. Darryl Hendrix will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Summer Hill Baptist Church. The Rev. Raphele Smith, pastor, the Rev. Ronnie S. Tremble, eulogist.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 6, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



