Obituary - Mr. Charles Brantley Stokes Jr.

Mr. Charles Brantley Stokes Jr., age 86, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

A native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Charles was born September 9, 1936, to Charles Brantley Stokes Sr. and Stella Hendrix Stokes.

He attended Stilson School, where he was president of the last graduating class of Stilson High School in 1955. He received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Georgia Southern College in 1960, followed by a master's in math in 1968 and degrees in administration and supervision in 1974 and 1976.

Charles began his 38-year career in education in Effingham County, where he was a math and science teacher for 11 years. In 1971, he was employed by the Bulloch County School System.

Over the next 27 years, he served the students of Bulloch County, first as a high school math and science teacher, and later as principal of several schools, including Portal Primary and High School, Southeast Bulloch High School and Southeast Bulloch Junior High School.

He retired in 1998 after 13 years as principal of Nevils Elementary.

Charles was a member of the local AA community, having celebrated 26 years of sobriety. His dedication to recovery led him to his second career as a counselor’s aide at Willingway Hospital, where he served for 15 years.

He was grateful for the support of his home AA group and was honored to mentor others in their recovery journeys.

An active member of his community, Charles served as a member of the Brooklet City Council for three years and was mayor of Brooklet from 1990-1993.

He was a longtime Kiwanian, first in Brooklet and later in Statesboro. He served as secretary of the Statesboro Kiwanis Club for a number of years and was honored as Kiwanian of the Year for 2009-2010.

Charles was also a dedicated volunteer at East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Charles was an active, faithful Christian throughout his life, having served in a variety of capacities at Old Fellowship Baptist and Brooklet United Methodist churches. In his later years, he was a member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church and the Jeff Owens Sunday School Class, where he continued to participate as long as his health allowed.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his former wife, Rebecca Wood Stokes.

Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Annette Stokes of Stilson; a daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Derrick Dukes of LaGrange, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Debbie Stokes of Cleveland, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Andrew (Vivian) Dukes of Statesboro, Rob (Brittany) Dukes of Marshall, Kyle (Kelly) Stokes of Cleveland, Tenn.; and Amy Stokes, and husband, Nick Smith of Atlanta; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

The funeral service will be held Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Eastern Heights Baptist Church with the Nicky McCreary officiating.

The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.

Burial will follow in Old Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Gardens at Southern Manor, as well as the staff from Ogeechee Area Hospice, all of whom demonstrated care for Charles over the past three and a half years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Williams Building Renovation Fund at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 23805 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro GA 30461; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, July 6, 2023

