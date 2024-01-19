Obituary - Mr. Billy Dean Cannady

HUBERT COMMUNITY OF BULLOCH COUNTY -- Mr. Billy Dean Cannady, age 93, died Friday, January 19, 2024, at his residence under the care of Bridge Hospice.

The Aline, Georgia, native attended school in Metter, Georgia.

As a young man he joined the U.S. Army, where he received the Good Conduct Medal, Marksman and Sharpshooter medals. Following many years of service, he retired from the U.S. Army in 1969.

Following his retirement, he and his wife made their home in the Hubert Community, where he lived until his death.

He was employed with the Georgia Ports Authority in Savannah until his retirement as assistant superintendent in 1989, following many years of service.

Mr. Cannady was a member of Hubert United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Ann Terrell Cannady; and a son, Barry Cannady.

Surviving is his daughter, Bev Cannady of Savannah; a grandson and his wife, Joey and Melanie Cannady; great-grandchildren, Laura Ann, Ava and Henry Cannady; and his “adopted” daughter, Tracy Sizemore of Rincon.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Hubert United Methodist Church.

A graveside service and burial will follow the visitation at Hubert United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Sizemore officiating.

