Obituary - Mother Arabell Thompson

Mother Arabell Thompson, age 86, peacefully entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

A lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Mrs. Thompson dedicated many years of service to the Bulloch County Board of Education, where she worked as both a bus driver and cook.

Her commitment to the well-being of the children in her community was unwavering and reflected her generous spirit.

Mrs. Thompson was a devoted member of Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, where she faithfully served on the Church Mother Ministry and the Kitchen Ministry. Her presence, guidance and hospitality were cherished by all who knew her.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Mr. George Thompson of Statesboro, Ga.; her children, Kathy Ann Thompson, Kenneth (Lytansy) Thompson and Karen Lynn Nunnally, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Wendy Gail Shipp of Sylvester, Ga.; one sister, Catherine Williams of Los Angeles, Calif.; two brothers, Luther (Erica) Williams of Philadelphia, Pa.; and Donald Williams of Statesboro, Ga.; grandchildren, BreAnna Gates, Kaila Nunnally, Courtney Nunnally, Brett Lanier, Ramon Lanier, Kendrick Thompson and Kennell Thompson; six great-grandchildren and a host of extended family members and dear friends.

Her legacy of love, faith and service will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, from 6 p.m.—7:30 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 1212 McDougald Memorial Parkway (Fair Road), Statesboro, GA 30458 with the pastor, the Rev. Craig R. Tremble, as eulogist.

Mother Arabell Thompson will lie in state from 10–11 a.m.

Interment will be held in the church cemetery.

The celebration of life services are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, September 10, 2025

