Obituary - Milton Navrot

Milton Navrot, World War II veteran, age 101, died on October 2, 2020, at Gentilly Gardens in Statesboro under the care of Kindred Hospice (just 16 days shy of his 102nd birthday).He was born in Westbury, Long Island, New York, on October 18, 1918, while his father was serving in France during World War I.Milt graduated from Westbury High School in June of 1937 and attended Hofstra University until enlisting in in the U.S. Navy Aviation Unit in July of 1941 during WWII. He proudly served his country until September 1945.He was a member of the National Association of Security Dealers and worked in the insurance and real estate fields for many years on Long Island. From there he moved to Richmond and then Roanoke, Va., where he sold retirement plans to individuals and the Richmond VA Teachers Union.In April of 2006, he and his wife (Ilse), relocated to Statesboro, Ga., to be closer to family and secure better medical care for his wife, whose health was failing.Milt was known for his fine mind and memory, even at his advanced age. He enjoyed playing cards, watching professional sports, following the stock market and creating clever rhymes, which he enjoyed sharing with others.He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church.Surviving are his nephew, Kenneth Braun of Syosset, N.Y.; and nieces, Sharon (Dr. John) Aragona of Naples, Fla.; Lynn Braun of Lexington, S.C.; and Dr. Susan (Dr. Thad) Riley of Statesboro, Ga.; Patty Albrechtsen of Canton, Ga.; as well as several great and great-great-nieces and nephews.A special thank you goes to his caretakers, Shelia (deceased) and Brenda, for the love and care they showed this last year of his life.A funeral mass will be held on October 6th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church with Father John Johnson officiating.The family reminds all to follow the CDC COVID guidelines of wearing a mask and keeping socially-distanced in the church.Interment will be in the National Cemetery in Long Island, N.Y.Milt requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Friends may sign the online register book at: https://www.woodfhmetter.com/listings.Wood Funeral Home (Metter) is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 6, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



