Obituary - Michael Donovan Dickerson

Michael Donovan Dickerson, age 56, passed away peacefully at home on February 10, 2024, of respiratory failure, and after a corageous fight with ALS.

He was born in Savannah and came to live in his beloved hometown of Brooklet at the age of 5.

Growing up in rural Bulloch County, Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his dirt bike.

Michael was a 1986 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.

As a teenager, he loved riding dirt roads and hanging out with his friends.

He was a member of FFA and took pictures for the yearbook.

It was in high school that he started working as a tow truck driver for Tim's Towing and Recovery and would do that for several years.

After high school, he attended Savannah Technical College and became a certified paint and body technician and began working for The Savannah Coca-Cola Company.

In 1991, he met Renee, the woman who would become his wife. They fell in love and were wed on October 24, 1992.

Their first daughter, Sidney, was born the following October. They were blessed with a second daughter, Emma, in October of 2003.

Michael adored his children and life as a father and husband. He would spend time with his family camping and fishing.

He was a man who loved to build things and solve problems around the house. If it needed fixing, he was up to the task.

His wife and daughters have fond of making s'mores by the fires he often built, playing video games and eating popcorn while watching movies.

In 2007, Michael attended Ogeechee Technical College and obtained his CDL license. He would drive over the road for a year, but he missed his family and they missed him, so he came home to drive locally.

In December of 2015, he became "Papa" to his precocious, adorable grandson, Hunter. They enjoyed spending time together eating pudding and talking about everything under the sun. Hunter loved showing Papa all of his "tricks", games, and drawings.

In 2013, because of a back injury, he left his job at Lowe's and retired on disability. It was during this time period that ALS symptoms first appeared. He wouldn't be diagnosed until years later.

The last three years of his life have been a struggle dealing with this disease. He never lost his fight or his sense of humor.

Michael passed the time smoking his cigars, playing his guitar on the front porch and watching hours and hours of "Ancient Aliens."

He was a kind-hearted, humble man who always had a smile for anyone he encountered.

He was a man of faith.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Renee Dickerson; daughters, Sidney Dickerson and Emma Dickerson; grandson, Hunter Jackson; mother, Peggy Dickerson; brother, Danny (Kelli) Dickerson; sisters, Angela Dickerson and Jennifer Kippert; as well as cherished aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Dickerson.

Visitation is Thursday, February 15th, from 5 to 7 at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The church service will be held at Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church on Friday, February 16th, at 11 a.m.

Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Dickerson, Corbin Dickerson, Walker Dickerson and Jeff Ball.





Statesboro Herald, February 14, 2024

