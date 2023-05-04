Obituary - Michael Bruce Anderson

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. -- Michael Bruce Anderson, 74, of Yanceyville, North Carolina, died on Monday, May 1, 2023, at his residence.

Michael was born in Centralia, Illinois, on August 31, 1948, a son of the late William George Anderson and Avis Merle (Parker) Anderson.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and then worked as an electronic communications specialist for Norfolk and Southern Railway.

Michael was a loving husband, devoted father and proud grandpa.

He loved his God and his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

On December 13, 1970, he married Nancy Rushing Anderson, who survives.

In addition to his wife of 53 years, he is survived by his son, Derk Anderson (Jessica Starr) of Phoenix, Arizona; his daughter, Nichole Stern (Todd) of Yanceyville, North Carolina; his grandson, Noah Anderson; his brother, Tony Anderson (Carole) of Centralia, Illinois; and numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Kenneth G. Anderson.

A celebration of Michael's life will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675; or online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2023

