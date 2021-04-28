Obituary - Maude Walker Burns

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Maude Walker Burns, 90, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Willow Pond Senior Care.She was born and grew up in Newington, Ga., where she married Alonza Burns in 1950. They lived on a farm in Kildare, Ga., for 53 years and raised a family. She moved to Statesboro in 2004, where she enjoyed being a much loved volunteer at Willow Pond Senior Care until 2017 when she decided to make Willow Pond her home.Maudie, as she was called by people who loved her, was simple, sweet and had a smile to share with anyone. She would always be the first to laugh at some of the many funny things, of which there were many, that seemed to happen frequently in her life.She loved spending time with her family, piddling in her garden and playing cards with friends.She was an excellent seamstress and took great pleasure and pride in making quilts and beautifully stuffed bunnies dressed in antique lace for her grandchildren and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Arnold Walker and Dorothy Kennedy Walker; as well as brother, Robert Arnold Walker.She is survived by her children, Andy A. and Patty Burns, Rhonda B. and Timmy Rodewolt and Sheryl B. and Bill Smith; six grandchildren, Christopher and Dena Rodewolt, Daniel and Nicole Rodewolt, Ryan and Kelley Burns, Brantley and Nia Burns, Stacey and Kip Spence, Paul and Heather Smith; and 12 great-grandchildren.All of her family would like to say a special “thank you” to the wonderful folks who loved and cared for her during her stay at Willow Pond. She very much enjoyed the time she spent there and was very proud to call it home over the last years of her life.There will be a graveside service and burial at 11 a.m. on Friday morning at the Newington City Cemetery with Pastor Slade Speir officiating. Interment will be in the city cemetery.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 29, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



