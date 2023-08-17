Obituary - Matthew Donald Hodnicki

MERCED, Calif. -- Matthew Donald Hodnicki, 54, of Merced, California, passed away suddenly on August 2, 2023.

He was born on December 15, 1968, in Southfield, Michigan.

Matthew will be deeply missed by his surviving family members, including his sons, Justin Lee Hodnicki and Alexander Christian Hodnicki. He is also survived by his parents, Ken and Donna Hodnicki; his brother, Steve Hodnicki (wife, Yoon); his nephew, Christopher; and his nieces, Jasmine and Maya. Matthew is also survived by his wife, Katie Bair; and her son, Tristan of Merced, Calif.

Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edmund and Sally Hodnicki, as well as Donald and Rosemary Liedel.

Matthew attended Statesboro High School, where he was a drummer in the marching band. He graduated in 1987.

After graduating high school, he worked with his father creating and developing the "On The Pond" community, the first gated community in the Statesboro area. He continued in Statesboro building and renovating homes until he moved to California in 2015.

Matthew married Deanna O'Donnell in 1989. During their marriage, they adopted and raised two sons, Justin and Alex.

They were active members of St. Matthew's Catholic Church.

Matthew was an active 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

He coached soccer for many young teams in the Brooklet area. He enjoyed watching Justin play soccer, listening to Alex play guitar and sing, and hunting with friends.

Matthew was a dedicated employee of Lennar, Inc., where he contributed his skills and expertise.

He became well-respected by co-workers, supervisors and vendors for his dedication to the company, reliability in dealing with concerns, personal work ethic, job performance and personality.

A ceremony to honor Matthew's life will be held at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Statesboro, Georgia, on September 2, 2023, at 9 a.m. Family, friends and loved ones are invited to attend and pay their respects.

Matthew's passing leaves a void in the lives of those who knew him. His memory will forever be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

While God called him too early to eternity at the age of 54, we look forward to reuniting with him in the spiritual world.

Prayers for Matthew and his family are deeply appreciated.





Statesboro Herald, August 18, 2023

