Obituary - Mary Ann Crosby Howell

Mary Ann Crosby Howell, 82, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice surrounded by her family after a brief illness.She graduated from Marvin Pittman High School in 1957. She worked many years at Medical Center Pharmacy and over 20 years at Statesboro DUI and Defensive Driving School before retiring.Mary Ann loved flowers, hummingbirds and catering. Most of all, she loved being a grandma and a Yaya.She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Howell; her parents, Mitch and Inez Crosby; her son, Charles Phillips; her daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Ricky Humphrey; brothers, Franklin, Bobby, Allen, Douglas, Jimmy and Harold Crosby; brother-in-law, Dr. J. Alfred Rowton; sister-in-law, Diana Crosby.Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Ronnie Cooper of Statesboro; daughter-in-law, Regina Phillips of Claxton; sister, Linda Rowton of Benton, Tenn.; brother and sister-in-law, Tony (Ronda) Crosby of Pembroke; sisters-in-law, Doris Ann Crosby of Metter, Becky Crosby of East Dublin and Linda Jane Crosby of Jewitt, Texas; special cousins, Francis (Barbara) Crosby, Walter (Glenda) and Shug (Gail) Underwood; grandchildren, Lindsey (Richard) Weaver, Jennifer (Jackie) Beasley, Lee (Summer) Phillips, Jerome Parker and Pat (Sarah) Willis; great-grandchildren, Terrah and Silas Weaver, Austin (Kayla) Parker, Avery Beasley, Tristan (Renee) Willis, Isaac (Kenleigh) Willis, Brianna Parker, Aiden, Andrew, Amelia, Adelaide Willis; several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Ms. Betty Spivey of Brooklet.Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes.A graveside service will be Friday, February 25, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro with Brother Richard Weaver officiating.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 24, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.