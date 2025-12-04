Obituary - Mary Alice Woodruff

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mary Alice Woodruff, 82, wife of the late Wilford Woodruff, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

The memorial service will be held in the chapel of Chance and Hydrick Funeral Directors on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 1 o'clock with the Rev. Thurman Norville officiating.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 5, 2025, from noon until the hour of the service at Chance & Hydrick Funeral Home.

Mary, also known as "Granny," was known for her delicious meals she prepared along with the deserts she made. She was especially known for her pecan sandies, German chocolate cake and cherry-o-cheese pies.

Mary adored her family and cherished the time she spent with them. She was a true patriot as she was a devoted spouse of a decorated military veteran. She was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always looked forward to speaking and visiting with them.

Upon retiring, she traveled throughout the country in her RV with her beloved husband, Woody.

To know Mary was to love her; to love her, you had to truly know her.

Mrs. Woodruff, daughter of the late Jasper James Baxley and the late Willie Mae Baxley, was born in Blythe, Ga.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Ciccio and Peter Ciccio; her grandson, Jared Wade Woodruff; her great-grandson, Riggs Robicheaux.

Mrs. Woodruff is survived by her children, Annette Yetman (Robert), Lester Ellis (Rachel), Wilford Woodruff III (Stacey), Satonya W. Smith (Jerry), Violet Patin (Daniel); her grandchildren, Hunter Jones, Dalton Jones (Mary), Colby Ellis (Raleigh), Jessica Ellis, Kevin Woodruff, Gavin Newsome (Brandi), Haley Robicheaux (Dakota), Logan Patin (Sean); her great-grandchildren, Mason Jones, Wyatt Jones, Madeleine Ellis, Gryffin Wade Woodruff, Gracey, Radulfr, Torbjorn, Heimdall Newsome, Reid, Rhett, Rip and Ross Robicheaux; her siblings, Joanna Ciccio, Daniel Ciccio (Brenda); and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Georgia Hospice Care and Southern Manor of Statesboro, Ga. Special thanks to Tori with Georgia Hospice Care.

Statesboro Herald, December 5, 2025

