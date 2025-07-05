Obituary - Martha Faye Baker McGalliard

Martha Faye Baker McGalliard, age 78, passed peacefully into eternal rest in her home surrounded by family on Wednesday July 2, 2025.

A native of Bulloch County, Faye was born on August 19, 1946 in Brooklet, Ga. She was a 1964 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School, where she was a star basketball player and the school’s first homecoming queen.

She retired from Sea Island Bank in Statesboro, Ga., and will always be remembered for the wonderful, simple and selfless wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed family, gardening and doing for others.

Faye is preceded in death by her parents Jesse Hinton Baker and Katie Lou Thomson Baker of Brooklet, and also by three brothers Donald Lee “Don” Baker, Jesse Eugene “Dick” Baker, and William Slayton “Doc” Baker.

She is survived by her husband Larry J. McGalliard, three daughters, Donna Shuman Cromley, of Statesboro, Jeanna Shuman Daniel, of Metter, Ga., and Lori J. Powell (husband Nathan Powell) of Metter and one step-daughter Shannon McGalliard of Statesboro. She is also survived by three sisters Louise Miller, of Stilson, Ga., Nell Haranda, of Statesboro, and Elyse “Bootsie” Burnsed (Al Burnsed) of Ridgeland, S.C., one brother Joel “Bubba” Baker (Dale Baker) of Brooklet, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Joiner Anderson Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com

Joiner-Amderson Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 3, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.