Obituary - Marion Melvin Robinson

Marion Melvin Robinson, age 90 years old, National Guard veteran, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He is predeceased by his parents, John Melvin and Jeanette Robinson; and his two sons, Kenneth Dewitt and James Tracy Robinson.

Marion is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Marie Williams Robinson; and his son, Tommy, and wife, Brenda, Robinson; grandsons, Ben and wife, Heather Robinson; Lt. Navy Officer JT Robinson and wife, Blake; and Tate and wife, Mackenzie Robinson. Marion is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.

Marion will be remembered for his years of service and dedication to his church and for being honored as deacon emeritus for 50 years of service at Macedonia Baptist Church in Bulloch County.

He and his wife will also be remembered for the many years they ran the produce market and deer processing facility in the Clito community.

Family will receive guests on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 10—11 a.m. at the Macedonia Baptist Church, 1992 Macedonia Road, Statesboro, GA, with a memorial service to follow in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. with Pastor Travis Cowart officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery

Memorial contributions can be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

All services will be handled by Bulloch Funeral Care & Cremation Center.

Statesboro Herald, April 21, 2026

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