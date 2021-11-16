Obituary - Lloyd Inman Hodges Sr.

On November 13, 2021, Lloyd Inman Hodges Sr. went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior while at his home and surrounded by his family.Inman was born in Statesboro, Ga., on June 27, 1931, to Loyd Thomas and Lillie Belle Hodges.After graduating from Statesboro High School, he attended Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Ga., where he met his wife and the love of his life, Mary Sue Lovell. Inman and Mary Sue were married on December 31, 1950, and remained as much in love nearly 71 years later as they were on that New Year’s Eve in 1950.Inman’s passion was the restaurant company that he and Mary Sue began in 1957 with the purchase of a small restaurant located at the corner of South Main Street and Tillman Road in Statesboro named the College Grill, later to become the Paragon Restaurant. Inman became a Kentucky Fried Chicken franchisee in 1963 and, working side by side with Mary Sue, built a business that would eventually include multiple Kentucky Fried Chicken locations, Taco Bell, Pizza Inn and Dairy Queen restaurants.Inman found great joy in growing the company and the daily conversations he shared with those who worked with him.Inman will be greatly missed by Mary Sue, his loving wife and partner of 71 years, his children, Inman Gregory Hodges (Cindy), Janis Hodges Bell (Les) and Lloyd Inman Hodges Jr. (Vicki); and his sisters, Fay H. Goodson and Barbara Butler. He will be dearly remembered by his grandchildren, Mary Kathryn Brown, Fulton Hodges, Klara Hodges and Emily Hodges; and missed by his faithful dog, Beau.The family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful angels who have so unselfishly cared for Inman and our family during his illness: Pete Houston, Pearl Johnson, Melinda Walden, Carrie Roberts, Chryl Johnson, Gloria Dekle and Alberto Rodriguez.Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Statesboro First United Methodist Church.Pallbearers: Robert Ruffo, Bebo Gray, Dr. Johnny Martin, Bill Olliff, Dr. John Hodges, Michael Joiner, Dr. Gray Norris, Parrish Neville and Harold Parker Jr.Honorary pallbearers: Inman’s friends at the Statesboro Rotary Club as well as the Dan Williams Sunday School Class at Statesboro First UMC.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O Box 2048, Statesboro, GA 30459.Statesboro Herald, November 16, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



