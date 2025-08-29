Obituary - Lawana Dixon Smith Harris

Lawana Dixon Smith Harris, age 97, passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2025, under the loving care of her family, and assisted by Ogeechee Area Hospice. Lawana was born in Avera, Georgia, in 1928 to Gene and Ina Dixon and was a 1946 graduate of Avera High School. She attended Artistic Beauty Institute in Atlanta, Georgia, and after graduating in 1947, began a career as a hairstylist that spanned over 50 years, retiring in 1998

She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Lawana will always be remembered for her kindness, her gentle spirit and her sweet, beautiful smile!

Lawana was a longtime member of Briarlake Baptist Church in Decatur, Georgia. Following her move to Statesboro, Georgia, in 2020, she attended Union Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Harris (1974—2005) and Ralph Smith (1947—1968); two sons, Ralph Smith and Don Smith; a brother, Rudolph Dixon; and a sister, Dahlia Miller.

Lawana is survived by a son, Dixon Smith; a daughter, Cindy Hendrix (Mike); a grandson, John Hendrix (Kaitlyn); and a great-granddaughter, Harper, all of Statesboro. Also surviving are stepsons, Rob Harris (Mary), Ft Payne, Ala.; Bill Harris (Darby), Atmore, Ala.; and John Harris (Linda) of Woodstock, Ga.; step-grandchildren, Elizabeth Zickus (Jeff), David Harris, Patrick Harris, Mark Harris (Maria), Abby Young (Blake) and Will Harris; step-great-grandchildren, Anna Zickus and Ginnie, Lottie and Rosie Harris.

The family offers special thanks to her hospice nurse, Cindy, and her caregivers, Teresa and Priscilla.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens in Thomson, Georgia, with her cousin, Terry Newsome, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2025

