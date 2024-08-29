Obituary - Kathleen Tufo Jako

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Kathleen "Kathy" Tufo Jako passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center under the compassionate care of Ogeechee Area Hospice, surrounded by her family.

Born in New Rochelle, N.Y., to Vincenza Maria DiNapoli Tufo and Joseph Anthony Tufo on May 18, 1948. She was an only child, yet was always surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and the foster children in the care of her parents.

Kathy married Richard Caldwell in 1968, and they had their first daughter, Jodi Kristen Caldwell, in 1972.

After moving to Boynton Beach, Fla., they had children, Bryan Richard, 1977; and Becky Lyn Caldwell, 1979.

Among other positions, Kathy owned and operated Roma Italian Restaurant in Boynton Beach with her father.

In 2008, Kathy married Ted Jako, and together they "cruised" the world and shared many adventures. The couple moved to Statesboro, Ga., in 2013 to be closer to daughter, Jodi.

After Ted's passing, Kathy moved in with her daughter, Jodi, and grandson, Jacob Seal.

Kathy was always active in her communities, volunteering with Girl Scouts, her church, her children's schools and neighborhood associations. Most recently, Kathy was a member of the Sons and Daughters of Italy, the Red Hat Society, the Statesboro Newcomer's Club and several canasta groups.

Kathy was full of life, had a contagious laugh and great sense of humor, and opened her heart and home to everyone. She adopted people into her extended family, made friends and kept them for a lifetime

She was fiercely loving, loyal and selfless. Kathy was mother to her children, Nonna to her grandchildren, surrogate mom/aunt to all who needed one and a genuine, generous and dependable friend to so many.

Kathy is survived by her children, Jodi Kristen Caldwell (Wayne Seal), Bryan Richard Caldwell (Cathy Carey) and Becky Lyn Richardson (Brian Downing Richardson II); her grandchildren, Ava Skye Richardson, Alexander Bryan Caldwell, Brian Downing Richardson III, Jacob Joseph Seal and Cayden Richard Caldwell.

She is predeceased by her parents, Vincenza Maria DiNapoli Tufo and Joseph Anthony Tufo; her husband, Theodore Jako; and many close relatives, particularly her cousin, Yolando Schiavone Calo, whom she considered to be her "sister."

A memorial service will be held September 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Statesboro, GA. It will immediately be followed by a lunch and celebration of life.

Donations may be made to the Statesboro Humane Society, in lieu of flowers.





Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2024

