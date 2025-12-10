Obituary - John Walton Griffin Jr.

John Walton Griffin Jr., age 72, passed away Monday, December 8, 2025, in Statesboro, Ga.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances Griffin; and his sister, Joan Frances Lanier.

John is survived by his adoring wife of 50 years, Michelle; and his loving sons, Sean Michael and his wife, Brandi; and Christopher Lee and his wife, Rebecca. John was the grandfather to Waylen, Palmer, Genevieve, Grace and Georgia Griffin, dearest uncle to Kim, Kerri, Taylor, Chloe and Annabel and brother-in-law to Teddi English and Joey Burgoon.

John was lovingly known as "Butch" to his closest family and is known as loving his family more than anything on this earth.

He will always be remembered as someone who loved the Salt Marsh as well as being an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and coach recreational sports with the children.

John was a graduate of Georgia Southern and spent part of his career working for Union Camp and for Great Dane, where he set up their safety program until they closed. He is most proud of the time he spent working for Colonial Oil for the remainder of his career.

John will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.

The family will receive guests at the Deal Funeral Directors Chapel on Friday, December 12, from 5—6 p.m. with a memorial service to honor his legacy at 6 p.m.

All arrangements handled by Deal Funeral Directors, 22757 Highway 80.





Statesboro Herald, December 10, 2025

