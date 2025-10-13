Obituary - John “Pat” Ivey

John “Pat” Ivey, of Statesboro, passed away on Sunday, October 12, 2025 at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Mr. Ivey was born on November 6, 1941 in Bulloch County and was a son of John Harris Ivey and Kitty Lowe Ivey.

He worked for many years in law enforcement for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department.

Mr. Ivey served his country by serving in the National Guard for nine years.

He enjoyed fishing, eating and cooking, and he was an avid gunman.

Pat is predeceased by his parents, John Harris Ivey and Kitty Lowe Ivey; daughter, Tammy Phillips; brother, H.L. Ivey; and sisters, Carolyn Daley and Francis Murphey.

Surviving are his sons, John “Melvin” Ivey of Metter and Kyle (Casey) Ivey of Guyton; brothers, Bobby (Debro) and Timmy Ivey; sister, Yvonne Zelt; grandchildren, Shelby Phillips, Patrick Ivey, Payton Ivey and Wyatt Ivey; great-grandchildren, Luke and Harley Ivey; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Statesboro, Ga.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, from 5—7 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter.

Interment will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Statesboro.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 14, 2025

