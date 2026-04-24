Obituary - John Hubert Edenfield

ROSWELL, Ga. — John Hubert Edenfield, age 85, of Roswell, Ga., passed away on Friday, April 17, 2026, at Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center. He was born at home in Rocky Ford, Ga., to Hubert and Ora Lee Edenfield.

John lived his early years in Portal, Ga., where he attended school. While in school, he was active in Future Farmers of America, played on the Portal basketball team and served as class president his senior year before leaving for Georgia Tech to earn a degree in engineering.

John was proud of his time of serving in the U.S. Army in France during the Vietnam Era. (His older son, Paul, was born during that tour of duty.) He returned to the Atlanta area to work for Southern Bell-BellSouth-AT&T for 25 years in traffic engineering before retiring in 1991

He attended Georgia State at night, earning his business degree, which allowed him to pursue his passion for finance and investing in the stock market in his spare time.

When he retired, he often remarked that he "just changed jobs" so his investing "work" continued for many years. While working for "the telephone company", John met and married his wife, Sheila, there and they were married for 42 years. They joined and were active at First Baptist Roswell Church for over 35 years. He served as church treasurer for many years, again putting that financial mind to good work. The couple belonged to the In His Name Sunday School Class and enjoyed participating on the church Holy Rollers bowling league for several seasons.

Their son, Patrick, was born while the family was living in Roswell, and his path included marching band at Centennial High School, giving John and Sheila an exciting four years as band parents. John drove the equipment truck for many of the events, including a trip to Washington, D.C.

Both sons graduated from Georgia Tech, making their dad proud. Go, Jackets!

Survivors include his wife, Sheila Dickey Edenfield; sons, Paul Roland Edenfield and Patrick John Edenfield; sister, Carolyn Edenfield Akins of Portal, Ga.; brother, Joe (Angie) Edenfield of Statesboro, Ga.; nieces, Meredith (Charlie) Bridges and Joie (John) Roach; and nephew, Christopher (Jessy) Dickey; and other family and friends.

The family is most appreciative of the prayers, food and encouragement from the Sunday school class, kind neighbors and many church friends. They are thankful for caregiver, Devi, and the Amedisys personnel that cared for John prior to being hospitalized, as well as the doctors and nurses at North Fulton attending to him during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Roswell (General Budget or Organ Fund) at 710 Mimosa Boulevard, Roswell, GA 30075.

A graveside celebration of life service is planned for Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Green Lawn Cemetery, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076, with a reception following at the Roswell Funeral Home.

Statesboro Herald, April 25, 2026

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