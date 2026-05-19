'First Flight' thrills take to the sky

"Thrill of the First Flight," a nonprofit organization founded by Vietnam War fighter pilot and retired corporate aviator John Ratcliff, took "future aviators" in third through 12th grade on brief flights Saturday, May 16, as part of a family event at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport. It was the third First Flight event held at the local airport. The flights — loops of about 20 minutes out and back — were provided to small groups of youths in single-engine, multi-seat planes with volunteer pilots.