By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
'First Flight' thrills take to the sky
First 1.jpg
Pilot Lee Southworth explains some of the instrumentation on the dashboard of one of the planes Saturday, May 16, at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport. (JASON MARTIN/special)

"Thrill of the First Flight," a nonprofit organization founded by Vietnam War fighter pilot and retired corporate aviator John Ratcliff, took "future aviators" in third through 12th grade on brief flights Saturday, May 16, as part of a family event at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport. It was the third First Flight event held at the local airport. The flights — loops of about 20 minutes out and back — were provided to small groups of youths in single-engine, multi-seat planes with volunteer pilots.