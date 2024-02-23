Obituary - John David Miles

John David Miles, 76, died on February 22, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia.

He was born on August 15, 1947, in Savannah, Georgia, to Paul L. Miles, longtime postmaster and civic leader, and Vondelle Kicklighter Miles.

He graduated from Metter High School in 1965 and attended South Georgia College in Douglas before volunteering for service in the U.S. Army.

After completing helicopter training at Fort Wolters, Texas, he qualified as a warrant officer in Army aviation. He later earned a degree from Georgia Southern University.

A proud veteran of the Vietnam War, he served as a helicopter pilot in the Central Highlands of South Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. He then joined Angus Newton as a partner in Metter Ford Company and later became proprietor of the dealership.

He was especially active in civic affairs. He served as the mayor of Metter and represented Candler County and parts of adjoining counties in the House of Representatives of the Georgia General Assembly. He also served as state president of the Jaycees of Georgia.

In retirement, he became an active member of the Register Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and choir member.

He is survived by his sons, John David Miles Jr. (Heidi) of Metter and Jason Paul Miles of Houston, Texas; one granddaughter, Matalie Miles; and one grandson, David Miles of Metter; his brother, Paul L. Miles Jr. of Princeton, New Jersey; and sister, Jan Miles Demsey of Auburn, Alabama; two nephews, Miles Dempsey and Lee Dempsey (Jennifer) of Auburn; one niece, Lydia Dempsey Wardell of Tampa, Florida; former wives, Nancy Newton Collins and Deidra Lanier of Statesboro; a loving companion, Joan Woods of Sarasota, Florida; and an “adopted daughter,” Carla Carroll of Atlanta, Georgia.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 o'clock in the afternoon on March 16, 2024, at Register Baptist Church in Register, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice of Statesboro, GA at 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to a charity of your choice in his honor.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 24, 2024

