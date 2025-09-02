Obituary - Jeffrey Lamar “Jeff” Reddick

Jeffrey Lamar “Jeff” Reddick, age 64, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2025, at his home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

The lifelong native of Bulloch County graduated with the class of 1979 from Statesboro High School, after which, he moved to his family’s farm in Portal, where he farmed for many years. He also worked as a maintenance mechanic at Grinnell Corporation until he found his true calling as owner/operator of Reddick Backhoe Services.

For 33 years, he built and maintained close professional relationships with many area contractors and homeowners who appreciated his expertise and integrity. He conducted his business diligently, often showing up to work before sunrise.

In his spare time, he could regularly be found in one of his many vegetable gardens.

He will always be remembered for his pit-smoked pork ribs and Boston butts, as well as “Annie’s” BBQ sauce, which he bottled and sold for many years.

He and his lifelong love, Melanie, spent their lives raising their family and building their home on their homestead of four generations.

He loved dogs and will surely be missed by Puff and Priss.

His greatest joy, however, was his family, especially his seven precious grandchildren.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Lamar O. Reddick; paternal grandparents, Garnett and Annie Laura Reddick; and maternal grandparents, Rufus and Rebie Brannen.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Melanie C. Reddick of Portal, Ga.; his daughter, Erin (Travis) Shuman of Statesboro, Ga.; his son, Jared (Danielle) Reddick of Lyons, Ga.; his daughter, Addie (Steven) MacNeill of Hermitage, Tenn. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Gibson and Raegan Shuman, Oliver and Caroline Reddick and Karson, Patrick and Asher MacNeill; his mother, Glenda B. Reddick of Suwanee, Ga.; his siblings, Troy (Cindy) Reddick of Lyons, Ga.; Mark (Nan) Reddick of Cumming, Ga.; Mike (Ann) Reddick of Suwanee, Ga.; his sisters-in-law, Mary (Terry) Lee of Statesboro, Ga.; Angela Wofford of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; Maria (Steve) Tanner of Portal, Ga.; and Michele Chodnicki of Statesboro, Ga. Also surviving are several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to friend Hope Woods, caregiver Pearl Johnson and the staff of Ogeechee Area Hospice who assisted during his final days.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. M. Lynn Reddick officiating. Interment will be at Portal City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jamey Cartee, Tony Deal, Jamie Johnson, Steven MacNeill, Gibson Shuman and Travis Shuman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Statesboro Herald, September 3, 2025

