Obituary - Jeffrey Lamar Harden

LITHIA, SPRINGS, Ga. -- Jeffrey Lamar Harden, age 58, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Emory University Hospital under the excellent care of Homestead Hospice.He was a native of Bronx, New York. He was born March 18, 1963, to Virginia Parrish Harden and the late Dea. Hugh Franklin Harden.Jeffrey relocated with his family to Statesboro, Georgia, as a teenager, where he graduated from Statesboro High School with the Class of 1980. In 1982, he graduated from South Georgia Technical Vocational School in Americus, Georgia.Jeff, as he was called by all who knew and loved him, was a dedicated member of Destiny World Church, where he served as an usher for over 10 years.He was a hard-working man and was a former employee of Pitney Bowes, where he worked for 16 years, and currently employed for the past 19 years with Glory Global Solutions, Inc.Jeffrey leaves behind his loving and dedicated wife of 16 years, Perasia Harden, Lithia Springs, Ga.; five daughters, Chantcey Fabrizio (Anthony), Statesboro; Asheli Dunn (Cordi), Jonesboro, Ark.; Jamecia Dunn and Jayla Harden, all of Lithia Springs, Ga.; and Rianne Harden, Austell, Ga.; one son, Lamar Harden, Douglasville, Ga.; his mother, Virginia Harden, Statesboro; mothers-in-law, Veronical Luster, Lithia Springs, Ga.; and Marian Douglas, Oakland, Tenn.; his siblings: sister, Marcie Harden, Statesboro; and brother, Frankie Harden (Angie), Atlanta, Ga.; three sisters-in-law, Karmen Starks, Oakland, Tenn.; Felicia Dunn-Stevens (Robert), Austell, Ga.; and Shawnetta Dunn, McDonough, Ga.; three brothers-in-law, Dylan Douglas (Tiffany), Hattiesburg, Miss.; Dominick Dunn, Caruthersville, Mo.; and Anthony Luster Jr., Phenix City, Ala.; nine aunts, Lois Owens, Barnell Tremble and Pennye Tremble (Hollis), all of Statesboro; Velma Smith (Melvin), Atlanta; Gloria Parrish, Snellville, Ga.; Allene Dunn, Hayti, Mo.; Stephanie Harden and Yvonne Sands, both of Savannah, Ga.; and Annette Harden-Sellers (Arthur Ray Jr.), Springfield, Ga.; two uncles, John L. Dunn (Barbara) and Willie Dunn, both of Chicago, Ill.; five grandchildren, Tony Jr., and Navi Fabrizio, Grey and Greyson Simon and Willie Harden; special aunts and uncle (in love), Lauretha Best and Drs. Charles and Lelia Bonds; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The celebration of life for Mr. Jeffrey Lamar Harden will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at The Original First African Baptist Church with Pastor Lisa Deloach, eulogist, and the pastor, the Rev. Christopher M. Culbreth I, presiding. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at The Original First African Baptist Church, 545 Westside Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Please keep in mind this is a walk-through viewing only and all CDC mandates, while attending any of these services, will be strictly monitored and the wearing of masks and social-distancing must be adhered to.Statesboro Herald, December 16, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



