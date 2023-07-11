Obituary - Jeffery Steven ‘Jeff’ Hensley

COBBTOWN, Ga. — Jeffery Steven “Jeff” Hensley, 65, of Cobbtown, Ga., died Monday evening, July 3, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice, following an extended illness.



Jeff, the son of the late Donald Gene and the late JoeAnn Hensley, was born on May 8, 1958, in Statesboro, Ga.

After graduating from David Emanuel Academy in 1976, Jeff entered East Georgia College and later transferred to Georgia Southern University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in fine arts. After attending GSU, Jeff moved to the historic area of downtown Savannah and was employed with Linderman’s Florist and Decorating Co., Inc. He later moved to Whitemarsh Island, where he was employed with Hester & Zipperer Lawn and Gardening. During his time living in Savannah and hosting locally famous St. Patrick’s Day parties, Jeff’s boundless creativity and design skills captivated the attention of many in Savannah and surrounding areas.

With a desire to be closer to family and home, Jeff moved to Metter, Ga., where he opened, owned and operated The Southerner, a locally distinctive floral, home accessories, and interior design business. During his years of operating The Southerner, Jeff was often asked to share his creative design skills and ever-growing knowledge of gardening with various civic groups and organizations throughout the Metter-Statesboro-Savannah area.

Jeff continued his education in the school of visual arts at Florida State University, where he completed a Master of Fine Arts degree. Anyone who knew him knew of Jeff’s immense devotion to the Florida Seminoles! Upon returning to his home area, he lovingly created the design and architecture of his sister’s beautiful Cobbtown home and grounds and then, following his passion, began teaching art.

With a kind heart, Jeff had a genuine love for helping and teaching others to appreciate art and nature. He especially loved talking about his cats and his great-nephews.

Survivors include his sister/caregiver and brother-in-law, Donna Hensley Fox and Garey Fox of Cobbtown; a nephew, Hensley (Hayley) Jarriel; two great nephews, Elijah Gene and Lincoln Hensley Jarriel, all of Statesboro; an aunt, Hazel Williams of Pulaski; and many cousins who dearly loved him.

A celebration of life gathering of family and friends will be announced and held later in the year.

Memorials may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, GA 30458; or the Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch County, 107 N. College St., Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, July 13, 2023

