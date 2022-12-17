Obituary - Jeannine Callahan

Jeannine Callahan went to her eternal home on December 15, 2022, following a brief stay at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.Jeannine was a devout Christian and member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.A graduate of Georgia Southern, she chose to serve others by teaching the children she loved at Trinity Christian School.After many years of faithful service, Jeannine retired from Trinity to spend more time with her family.Jeanine is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, James Callahan; and her children, Marybeth Luzinski, Douglas Carlyon (Sammie), Michael Carlyon (Amanda), Henry Carlyon (Sally), Danella Crews (Kenny), Brian Callahan (Renee) and Bruce Callahan (Cindy). Also, she was an exceptional grandmother and will be greatly missed by her 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 2-3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church.The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian with Pastor Roland Barnes officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



