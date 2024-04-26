Obituary - Jared Allen Ragan

Jared Allen Ragan, age 41, died on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024, at his home in Statesboro, Ga.

Jared was born on September 7th, 1982, in Weisbaden, Germany, to Robert Ragan Sr. and Wanda Reynolds Ragan.

He worked for many years as a mechanic and specialized Chrysler technician. Jared worked for Liberty Chrysler for a number of years and later at Georgia Chrysler, where he met the love of his life, Amber Stewart.

He had a passion for cars, especially anything Mopar, and was fortunate to have a wife that appreciated that passion.

This passion was shared with his family, including to his son, Jeb, and daughter, Caroline.

Jared was a devoted husband and father.

Jared was preceded in death by his father, Robert Daniel Ragan Sr.; his brother, Robert Daniel “Danny” Ragan Jr.; his mother-in-law, Pamela “Pam” Stewart; and his dear friend, Robert Coleman.

Jared is survived by his wife, Amber Stewart Ragan; his children, Jeb Allen Ragan and Caroline Chesley Ragan, all of Statesboro; his mother, Wanda Reynolds Ragan; his brother, Christopher (April) Ragan, all of Hinesville, Ga.; his sister, Shanna (William) Schulte of Ludowici, Ga.; his father-in-law, David Inman Stewart; his grandmother-in-law, Pat Stewart; his sister-in-law, Brandi (Patrick) Hendrix; his brother-in-law, Case (Brettany) Stewart; his nieces and nephews, Kay-Lynn, Jax, Blake, Josette, Wyatt, Luke, Caden, Jase, Zain and Nora; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will be at Portal City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Chris Deloach, Steve Rush, Roy Coleman, Alex Cabica, Allen Thornton, Carl Thornton, John David White and Dontavius Houston.

Tyrone Gosley will be an honorary pallbearer.

