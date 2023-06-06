Obituary - James Hal Williams

James Hal Williams, age 84, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer, and surrounded by his loving family.

He was a native of Register and a longtime resident of Bulloch County.

Hal was employed with Bulloch Telephone as the plant manager before retiring after 30 years of service.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.

Hal was very handy and could fix just about anything.

He had a great love for basketball and played for the local recreation team.

He served in the United States Navy for four years.

Hal was a member of Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church and attended Nevils United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed farming and planted a garden every year. Hal loved sharing vegetables with his family and friends.

He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Hal was also a farmer outside of his daily job.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Jean Lee; and his sister-in-law, Becky Williams.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Betty J. Williams; his daughters, Traci Lynn Williams of Loganville, Ga.; Sherri (John) Bennett of Statesboro, Ga.; Shanda Rae Williams of Register, Ga.; his grandchildren, Kylie Cannady, Karson Cannady and Kenzie Cannady; his great-grandson, Jaxon Cannady; his brother, Robert F. “Bobby” Williams; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral services were held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11 a.mn. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Harold “Shorty” Smith and the Rev. Rus Black officiating.

Active pallbearers were Danny Williams, David Williams, Dexter Williams, Gordon Williams, Neal Lee, Chris Williams, David Bobo and Alfred Grant.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Sinkhole Hunting Club and Thompson’s Pasture Hunting Club.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro was in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 6, 2023

