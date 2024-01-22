Obituary - Jacob Exum Hillis

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- Jacob Exum Hillis of St. Simons Island and Brunswick, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, mother and father on Friday, January 12th, 2024.

Jacob was born December 27, 1977, to Dr. Charles Lewis Hillis and Nancy Lee Hillis and a big brother he adored, Wes, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Jacob graduated from Savannah Christian Preparatory School in 1996 and went on to attend Georgia Southern University.

He was a lifelong resident of both Savannah and St. Simons Island, Georgia, with a few months living in Brunswick.

Jacob loved playing and watching sports, especially the home state teams like the Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Braves and Georgia Southern Eagles.

His other passion was music, particularly the Dave Matthews Band. He often found peace listening to his songs when he needed solace.

Jacob enjoyed sitting at different restaurants, making friends with others (especially the staff), talking about life and whatever game was on that day.

One of his favorite pastimes was talking about his high school days or as he called it "the good old days," which was hanging out with his friends, playing sports and traveling all over with his mother.

He was extremely passionate about food, going out to eat as often as possible or bringing it home and crushing the largest pizza he could find.

Despite some of his struggles, Jacob was a kind and generous soul, often sharing whatever he had with others.

Jacob was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Charles L. Hillis; and his beloved mother, Nancy L. Hillis.

Survivors include his brother, Wes Bonner, and girlfriend, Stephanie Ailey of Statesboro, Georgia; Joel Mills, friend, mentor and good Samaritan, of Brunswick, Georgia; his circle of high school friends and close friends of his mother.

There will be a celebration of Jacob's life held Friday, January 26th, 2024, at 3 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Chapel in Brunswick, Georgia.

Flowers may be received by Chapman Funeral Chapel or in lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Jacob Hillis' name to Gateway Behavioral Health Services, 121 Burgess Road, Brunswick, GA 31523.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Brunswick, GA, is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 23, 2024

