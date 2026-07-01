Obituary - J. Bird Hodges Jr.

J. Bird Hodges Jr., 74, died early Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at his residence.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1970. After high school, he attended South Georgia Junior College, majoring in criminal justice, and later graduated from Gupton Jones School of Mortuary Science, obtaining his funeral director's and embalmer's licenses in 1974.

Bird was very active in the community, owning Barnes-Hodges, Hodges-Turner, Hodges-Turner-Anderson, Hodges-Moore, Smith-Tillman Mortuary and Bulloch Memorial Gardens from 1974 until 1994. At that time, he became a partner with the Loewen Group, which purchased his funeral homes. He served as a market manager and market director with Loewen, Alderwoods Group, Meridian Mortuary Group, Keystone and retired from Service Corporation International. During his career with these companies, he oversaw the daily operations of many funeral homes and cemeteries throughout Georgia, North Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and Kentucky.

Bird was a past president of the Bulloch Lions Club, the Statesboro Rotary Club, where he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow; and the Georgia Funeral Directors Association. He also retired as a volunteer with the Statesboro Fire Department and founding member of the Bulloch County Rescue Team after 30 years of service.

He served as Bulloch County coroner from 1979 until 1991 and as a Bulloch County commissioner from 1992 until 2001. Bird was a co-founder of Eagle Bank and Trust and the Bulloch County Public Servant of the Year Award. He was a past member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church, where he served on numerous church committees and was a lay liturgist. Bird was a member of Statesboro Worship, where he attended regularly.

Bird was well-known for his many accomplishments, but his real pride and joy was his family, particularly his three grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Big Bird”. They spent many good times together cheering on the Georgia Southern Eagles, hosting teams for the Schenkel golf tournament, traveling and enjoying friends and family at Hodges-Yawn Pondhouse.

Bird spent countless hours on the golf course, not only playing golf, but also building lifelong friendships that he truly treasured. He will be remembered by those who love him for his big heart, quick wit and his love of life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Sara Reid Hodges; his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Bruce Yawn.

Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Betty DeLoach Hodges; his son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Summer Hodges; his grandchildren, Audrey Anne Hodges, Brannen Bird Hodges and Addie Bowen Hodges; one sister-in-law, Barbara D. Petrea; one brother-in-law, Harry Hinton DeLoach; and the Billy, Bruce and Bobby Yawn families.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at Statesboro Worship, 380 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA.

The memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2026, at Statesboro Worship, 380 Westside Road, Statesboro, Georgia. A private graveside service will be held at Eastside Cemetery on Monday, July 6, 2026.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be fellow funeral directors, the Statesboro High School Class of 1970 and Bulloch County Public Safety Servants, with whom he served over the years.

Bird requested that those wishing to send flowers to consider sending a potted plant in a decorative hat "because funeral directors can only carry one at a time". Those who prefer may make memorial contributions to Statesboro Worship Building Fund, 380 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459, in his memory.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 2, 2026

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