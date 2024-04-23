Obituary - Henrietta Ann McDougald Monk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Henrietta Ann McDougald Monk, 85, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away on April 22, 2024, at home, at peace, having been surrounded by family and friends for several days.

Ann is survived by her devoted husband, Richard H. Monk Jr., who she loved dearly and to whom she was married for more than 62 years. She is also survived by her children, Jennifer M. Borden and Richard H. Monk III (Jeanne); grandchildren, William J. Borden, Sydney A. Borden (Juan Higgs), Caroline G. Borden, Alice A. Monk, Richard H. Monk IV and Ann Caldwell Monk; and a host of cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Bernard McDougald and Sidney Newton McDougald; her twin brother, Albert Bernard McDougald Jr.; and her beloved aunt, Leona G. Newton.

Ann was born and raised in Statesboro, Georgia. She graduated from Emory University with a degree in English.

She met Richard at Emory and they were married shortly after graduation.

The couple later lived together in Atlanta, Georgia, West Point, Georgia, Sylacauga, Alabama, and Birmingham, Alabama.

Ann and Richard raised their family in West Point and they have been residents of Birmingham for more than 25 years.

Ann was proud to be a lifelong Presbyterian. She was ordained as an elder and deacon in The Presbyterian Church (USA) and she served Presbyterian churches everywhere she lived in every capacity imaginable. Most recently, she was an active member of Independent Presbyterian Church.

Ann loved her churches, her family, her dogs, gardening, flowers, cooking, collecting antiques, entertaining, hosting family holiday gatherings, lengthy conversations and Lake Martin. She lived her Christian faith through these interests and by sharing them with others, and she was always quick to take a meal or arrangement of flowers to others during times of celebration or challenge.

She will be missed by many who loved her.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for all the caregivers who compassionately assisted and comforted Ann, and particularly Ms. Patricia Price, Ms. Michelle Rose, Ms. Denise Williams, Con Cierge Care, Dr. Rob Spiegel and his staff and the home hospice care team of Compassus.

A memorial service will be held at Independent Presbyterian Church on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 1:30 p.m., with visitation to follow the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorials in honor of Ann to Independent Presbyterian Church, Children's Fresh Air Farm, 3100 Highland Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35205; Kirkwood by the River, 3605 Ratliff Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35210; First Presbyterian Church, 1215 Fair Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or a church or charity of your choice.





Statesboro Herald, April 24, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







