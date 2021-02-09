Obituary - Gregory Gordon “Gee” Nesbit

Gregory Gordon “Gee” Nesbit, youngest child of the late Thomas and Mona Mitchell Nesbit, was born on September 18th, 1965, in DuBois, Pennsylvania. He passed away at home on January 29, 2021, at the age of 65.Growing up, Greg shared a fun and boisterous childhood with his two brothers, Gary and Tommy. Greg excelled in sports as a young man. He attended Statesboro High School and graduated in 1973.After school, Greg quickly settled into the trade of plumbing, where he became a well-respected master plumber.He married Carol in 1990 and went on to raise two daughters, Gina and Hollie.In his community, Gee was a stranger to no one. He spoke to everyone as if they were already a friend. He couldn't resist the opportunity to tell a joke or a good story.As an avid fisherman, Greg was always looking for the next good fishing hole. His hands were weathered from years of hard work, but gentle and kind to those he loved.He always came alive when hearing the rhythm of the blues. Greg also had a passion for the outdoors, good food and reading the Bible.Greg is survived by his wife, Carol; two daughters, Gina Spence (Christopher) and Hollie Alexander (William); and brother, Gary Nesbit (Martha); as well as many loved cousins, nephews and nieces.He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Tom and Mona Nesbit; and brother, Tommy Nesbit (Debbie).Greg will be remembered by many as a generous, dedicated man with a welcoming smile who exhibited kindness and wit at every opportunity. He will be greatly missed.No services are currently scheduled. A celebration of life will be held when the COVID-19 situation allows. To offer your condolences during this time, we welcome you to share memories and sympathies through lowcountrycremation.com.Statesboro Herald, February , 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



