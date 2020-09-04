Obituary - Gloria Fordham Sills

Gloria Fordham Sills, 76, of Metter, and widow of Patrick William “Pat” Sills, died early Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her residence.Gloria was a daughter of Ira Edwin “I.E.” Fordham and Leta Irene Sconyers Fordham. She was born in Candler County and in earlier years lived in Statesboro and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1964.After high school, Gloria continued her education by enrolling in the Warren A. Candler School of Nursing and graduated there in 1967.She began her career in nursing immediately following graduation and that career would span over 30 years. It was during her time at the Warren A. Candler School of Nursing that she met her husband, “Pat”. They were married in 1967 and moved to South Carolina and lived there for a few years before moving back to Metter, Georgia.Throughout her career, Gloria was a head nurse of Labor and Delivery, worked at the Medical College of South Carolina and spent 14 years as charge nurse of the Intensive Care Unit and Medical Surgery, and later was a shift nurse at Candler County Hospital.In addition to her years in nursing, she spent three years in public health nursing in charge of the hypertension program, as well as gaining experience working with a vascular surgeon.Gloria has been a CPR instructor for years and is a graduate of advanced cardiac life support as well as physical assessment at Georgia Southern College.She had a genuine concern for her fellow man and anyone who knew her knew that.On February 19, 1991, Gloria was honored in Savannah, Georgia, as a Hometown Hero and was a semi-finalist for the Dr. Frisk Humanitarian Award and was nominated by a co-worker for that award. Out of 200 people selected by Memorial Hospital, she was in the top five for that award.Near the end of her career just prior to her retirement, Gloria was the senior primary nurse for CareOne Home Health Services for the Vidalia region. She was a member of the Metter Primitive Baptist Church and in earlier years sang in the choir.Gloria was one of the original Pineland Homemakers and particularly fond of the Christmas Tour of Homes.She was preceded in death by her parents, I.E. and Leta; her husband, Pat; and a nephew, Joseph Leeb.Surviving are her sons and a daughter-in-law, Sean Sills of Atlanta and Derek and Kim Sills of Midway; a daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Jamie Anderson of Metter; her sister and brother-in-law, Lynda and Joe Leeb of Gainesville; five grandchildren, Caitlin Sills, Caroline Sills, Kailey Brough, Gage Sills and Ava Anderson; one great-grandchild, Brinson Stanford; and several nieces and nephews, including Stephen Leeb (Yvonne) of Atlanta.Visitation will be held from 2 until 3:30 Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Metter Primitive Baptist Church.The funeral will be held 4 o’clock in the afternoon Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Metter Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Mike Newman officiating. Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.Remembrances may be made to Metter Primitive Baptist Church, 210 South Kennedy Street, Metter, Georgia 30439; or to the Guido Evangelistic Association, 600 North Lewis Street, Metter, GA 30439.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 5, 2020

